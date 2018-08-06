Inside Sweet Life in the Town of Tonawanda, dessert is not on the back of the menu. It is not on the bottom of the menu. It is not even a separate menu.

No. At Sweet Life Dessert Experience, dessert is the menu.

"We've gone beyond just going to a counter to get your dessert," said Alisha Kandola, the owner. "The minute you walk in, you can smell the sweetness in the air."

Every item on the menu is sweet and has a sweet name, to boot.

You can get the "brownie points" which is a one scoop sundae with chocolate ice cream and brownies on top.

There is the "I want some more" which is a waffle with white chocolate ice cream, marshmallow, milk chocolate sauce and graham cracker piled high.

Don't forget the cake, too. You can order the "Big chocolate lovin' cake" with drizzled Belgium chocolate sauce.

"Pretty much most of the menu we make in house," Kandola explained. "We make our own ice cream, we make our own waffles batter, crepe batter. Chocolate sauce is made with Belgium chocolate. Our specialty is crepes and waffles and ice cream."

The orders are big enough to share but no judgment here if you finish one all yourself. Each item runs you about 10 dollars.

The "dessert experience" is not just made from the food. The Alice and Wonderland theme atmosphere gives it a whimsical, colorful flair with so much to see and smell.

"When you place your order, your order's being made right in front of you," Kandola said. "I've had not just kids [but] adults come up and just stand and watch their dessert being made because it's fun. So it takes that dessert experience to the next level."

Kandola said Western New York was lacking a place like this and they think they have found the perfect location for it, too. Just off the I-290 on Niagara Falls Boulevard puts it in close proximity to many restaurants and a movie theater.

Sweet Life also just joined Skip the Dishes so you can really live that sweet life and get these insane items delivered right to your door.

The restaurant is open everyday of the week in the afternoons and evenings. See hours, directions and more on their website.

