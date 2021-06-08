Uniland tweaks plans for Eastern Hills Mall town center redevelopment

The town center concept, while still the theme, dropped a hotel and scaled back retail and restaurant space.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The future of the Eastern Hills Mall and its conversion from a suburban shopping center into a mixed-use town center benefitted from the pandemic.

In that sluggish Covid-19 year, team leaders of Uniland Development Co. sat down to tweak plans for the $250 million, multi-phased conversion of the 51-year-old Transit Road Northtowns retailing hub.

Uniland changed architects from Gensler of San Francisco to the BCT Design Group of Baltimore. The town center concept, while still the theme, dropped a hotel and scaled back retail and restaurant space. Pre-Covid, retail and restaurant space accounted for 20% of the 51-year-old Clarence center. Now, it has been reduced to 10%, said Carl Montante Jr., Uniland executive vice president.