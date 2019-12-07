BUFFALO, N.Y. — Uniland Development Company has some big plans for a vacant downtown Buffalo building.

The company announced that it's going to be transforming this building at 505 Ellicott Street by East Tupper into what they call the region's first "innovative business center."

That means offices, suites, and flexible work spaces for businesses that need them. The work should start soon to add a second floor and re-do the whole building.

It should be open by the end of the year.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Judge backs Ciminelli's 201 Ellicott project

Details revealed about Trico building makeover

New manufacturing facility coming to Bethlehem Steel site