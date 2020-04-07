Under construction: Paula's Donuts to open Larkinville location in 2021

The Western New York favorite broke ground on its Queen City location, at 822 Seneca Street, in October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York favorite will soon be expanding into the Queen City for the first time.

Paula's Donuts on Friday shared pictures on social media of the construction of its new location in Larkinville, and store officials say it's on track to open at the start of next year.

