Ulrich's Tavern closes for winter; business is for sale

Ulrich's Tavern announced on Thursday that it will close for the winter. In the Facebook post, the tavern also said it is for sale; the owner is retiring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact local businesses, one of Buffalo's oldest taverns has decided to close for the winter and list the business as for sale.

Ulrich's Tavern announced on Thursday that it will close for the winter. In the Facebook post, the tavern also said that it is for sale; the owner is retiring.