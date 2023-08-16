UB hires new HR leader; Canisius names director of annual giving.

Canisius University hired a new director of annual giving, and the University at Buffalo named an associate vice president for human resources.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week in education news: Canisius University hired a new director of annual giving, and the University at Buffalo named an associate vice president for human resources. UB also is expanding its cybersecurity program.

The University at Buffalo has named Christopher Delello associate vice president for human resources.

Canisius University appointed Brandon Bielecki, a Canisius graduate, director of annual giving, a role that will include planning and implementation of funding strategies for the school.