Two trusts purchase $1.4 million home from philanthropist’s estate

Laurie Dann and Thomas Hunt, as trustees of their own respective revocable trusts, purchased the single-family home on Tudor Place, Buffalo, from the estate of Anne A. Surdam, according to July 26 filings with the Erie County clerk’s office.

Prior to Anne Surdam’s trust, the property belonged to Anne and Manson Surdam, according to Erie County real property information. The home, built in 1925, has five bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a fireplace. You can check out the most recent home sales valued at $1 million or more in Erie County on Buffalo Business First's website.