Turning Bridge Tavern plan resurrected in Black Rock after pandemic pause

A Black Rock couple will finally realize their dream of operating a tavern in retirement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Black Rock couple will finally realize their dream of operating a tavern in retirement, albeit a few years later than planned.

Joe and Maureen Jacob have filed for a liquor license, the final step in their plans to open Turning Bridge Tavern at 1797 Niagara St. in Buffalo, formerly home to Mixer’s, and before that, McNally’s.

The couple had planned on opening the business in spring 2020 at the building they bought in 2013. They spent the first year of ownership gutting the upstairs as a residence but weren’t quite ready to work on the bar/restaurant space.