Family-owned Transit Drive-In will soon be sold to Dipson Theatres

Rick Cohen, the soon-to-be former owner of Transit Drive-In, says he expects the sale to close within the next two weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Rick Cohen is the soon-to-be former owner of the Transit Drive-In, a business that's been in his family for three generations.

He says it's time to sell the business because he wants to enjoy life after retirement.

Cohen started sale discussions with Dipson Theatres back in October. Michael Clement is the owner and president of the business.

Michael Clement and Cohen went to Williamsville East High School together, and to this day, they are in the same social circles.

Cohen says it was about 10 to 15 years ago that Michael Clement told him if he ever wanted to sell the drive-in, he would be interested in buying it.

Now the beloved theater will be Dipson's eighth location, with six in Western New York and one theater in Pennsylvania.

This will be Dipson's first drive-in.

"When they buy something, what they do with it is their business. However, I chose them because they're in the theater business and this is a theater. I expect them to keep it a theater," Cohen said.

That's exactly the plan, according to Michael Clement's son, Jordan Clement, the new general manager of the drive-in.

"This isn't going to change much? No, if it isn't broke, don't fix it. We love the Transit Drive-in. We love what Rick Cohen has done, and we are not going to change a single thing. If anything, we will just make improvements as needed," Jordan Clement said.

Some of those improvements include fixing up the miniature golf course and playground. There will also be more menu items added at concessions.

Dipson began managing the Transit Drive-In when it opened last month.

Jordan Clement says not only will they keep doing the concerts, but they're also thinking about adding a flea or farmers market during the day.

"We're looking into all that stuff and hopefully we have some more news soon," Jordan Clement said.