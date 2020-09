The town says it wants to give businesses the chance to bring in more money while the coronavirus pandemic restricts indoor dining.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst is extending its outdoor dining permits.

Businesses will now be able to apply to be able to use temporary tents or structures so you can eat outside as the weather cools down.

