BUFFALO, N.Y. — The oldest Tops Market in Erie County is closing its doors. The company announced Thursday morning the store at Broadway near Bailey will cease operations when its lease expires in August.

Tops says there are 11 other Tops stores in a five-mile radius of the Broadway location and six of them are within a three-mile radius to serve the community. The 57 employees who work there will be offered positions at other stores.

One of those sites is at the Thruway Plaza in Cheektowaga. The company also announced Thursday it's planning a $2 million major remodel of that store which includes the added service of home delivery with Instacart.