Tops Markets merges with Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32

Agreement will nearly double the chains collective footprint in the northeast.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Two independent, long-time grocery store chains have announced an agreement to merge, nearly doubling both of their collective footprints in the northeast US.

Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 will bring together two New York-based chains with deep ties to the communities they serve. Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The Schenectady-based chain was founded in 1932 by the Golub family.

With headquarters in Williamsville, Tops Markets is the largest private for-profit employer in WNY with 14,000 associates and operates 162 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

“We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people,” said Frank Curci, Tops Markets Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper/Market 32 team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, as we continue serving our customers and communities.”

The new parent company will be based in Schenectady. The Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets businesses will keep their main offices in Schenectady and Williamsville and will continue to be managed locally by their respective leaders.