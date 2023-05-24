Tony's Bayview Drive-In celebrates 40 years of business

They have been serving up summer favorites along Lake Erie since 1983, and on Wednesday, dozens helped celebrate the big milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, plus specials like 40-percent off the regular price of a hot dog.

"If you walk in the door you get that big old smile, 'Hey, how you doing?' " Tony's Bayview Drive-In owner Alan Shephard said. "Ninety percent of the time they knew your name, so trying to remember that and get great tasting hot dog afterwards. Everybody loves that as a kid."