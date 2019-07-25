NEW YORK — The New York State Thruway Authority is hiring for part-time toll collectors. The state is advertising the open position with signs on thruway on-ramps.

2 On Your Side spoke with a spokesperson for the NYS Thruway Authority on Wednesday about the openings.

The spokesperson said toll collecting is a 24/7 operation and they need to have tolls fully staffed until the day New York goes cashless at the end of 2020.

As of June of 2019, there were 1,057 part-time and 147 full-time toll collectors in New York State.

As the state prepares to go cashless, current employees are starting to transition into new positions within the Authority or leaving for other opportunities.

The Thruway Authority still needs to replace those people until the state launches cashless tolling.

So, why would someone want to take a short-term position? New York State offers incentives to all toll collectors. Some of the benefits include free CDL-B training, tuition assistance, and interview training.

The benefits are offered so employees are able to seamlessly transition into a new position within the Authority or somewhere else at the end of next year.

The Thruway Authority says a part-time toll collector will start at $13.63 an hour, with the opportunity to earn up to $16.27.

The Thruway Authority will be hiring people until the moment New York State goes cashless.

You can find more information on the openings here.

Here is a statement from Jennifer Givner, a spokesperson for the Thruway Authority:

“The Thruway Authority’s toll collection workforce has been the backbone of our organization for more than five decades and will continue to be through the transition to system-wide cashless tolling by the end of 2020. Since its announcement in January 2018, the Authority commenced with a detailed outreach program including dedicated resources to connect all impacted toll employees with future professional career opportunities and potential career paths. This consists of more than 40 cashless tolling outreach sessions for staff, training programs such as resume writing, interviewing skills, and workshops detailing the Civil Service system, as well as additional training courses. The Authority has also offered impacted staff incentives such as enrollment in CDL-B Training Programs and Tuition Assistance to help further their careers at and beyond the Thruway Authority.”

