BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Elmwood Village welcomed new neighbors on Sunday as Tipico Coffee unveiled its newest location.

The local shop, known for its Rhode Island Street café, has taken an old mortuary down the road from Cole's and turned it into a social space.

Co-owner Jesse Crouse told 2 On Your Side about how the Spanish term "comida tipica," meaning typical food, inspired the name of the company.

"Every place has it's own food, regionally, seasonally, and traditionally, and so what we really wanted to do was say, 'Hey, we are a coffee shop, sure, but we don't want to just be that one place they go to on the weekend because it's cool and in vogue, but we want to be that place they can feel like they can go to every single day,' " Crouse said.

This location will also continue to be partnered with Compass House as a safe place youth can go to and seek help.

The new location officially opens Monday, with the coffee brewing from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

