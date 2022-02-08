Three Buffalo ZIP codes among Western New York's top 10 for median home values

Three Buffalo ZIP codes are among the 10 local neighborhoods with the highest median home values.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Costly homes aren’t just for the suburbs, based on median home values data.

Three Buffalo ZIP codes are among the 10 local neighborhoods with the highest median home values, according to a five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Topping the list is ZIP code 14202, which includes Canalside, Niagara Square and part of Allentown, with a median home value of $422,200. For scale, the national average is $217,500.