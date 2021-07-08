These Western New York counties saw business grow in 2020 over 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though many industries were hurting during the pandemic, that didn’t hurt the creation of new businesses.
The number of new businesses formed in Erie County last year went up 14.5% to 7,236 applications and in Niagara County up 9.7% to 1,241, compared to 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s recently released new business-application data.
More new businesses appear to be a national trend. New York state overall saw a 10.7% increase in new business applications from 2019 to 2020. Every U.S. state increased except for Alaska, which stayed the same, and North Dakota and South Dakota, which decreased slightly.
