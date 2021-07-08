These Western New York counties saw business grow in 2020 over 2019

Not only did Erie and Niagara counties numbers increase from 2019 to 2020, but the number of new businesses was the highest in the last 15 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though many industries were hurting during the pandemic, that didn’t hurt the creation of new businesses.

The number of new businesses formed in Erie County last year went up 14.5% to 7,236 applications and in Niagara County up 9.7% to 1,241, compared to 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s recently released new business-application data.

More new businesses appear to be a national trend. New York state overall saw a 10.7% increase in new business applications from 2019 to 2020. Every U.S. state increased except for Alaska, which stayed the same, and North Dakota and South Dakota, which decreased slightly.