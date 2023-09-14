These local UAW leaders are tasked with strike preparation

But as United Auto Workers' contracts with the “Big Detroit Three” automakers expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, local union leaders have been preparing the more than 4,000 workers here for a potential walk out.

Negotiations began in July between the union and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA). The UAW voted last month in favor of strike authorization.

At issue: The union has been campaigning for significant benefits in the new contract, including a 46% wage increase, restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments, the right to strike over plant closures, shorter work weeks and more time off. The companies have pledged to negotiate a fair deal, but they also argue that U.S. automakers face competition from foreign and non-unionized automakers as the transition to electric vehicles continues.