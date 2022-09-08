The Yocums bought a childcare center in March 2020, now they're adding two more

They’ve kept Little People’s Park Day Care Center at 2153 Niagara Falls Blvd. but will now be adding new locations in Amherst and Tonawanda.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Faith and Brian Yocum purchased a child care center in March 2020, right before the pandemic hit.

Since then, they’ve kept Little People’s Park Day Care Center at 2153 Niagara Falls Blvd. in business and are ready to add two more sites – the Bridge Early Childhood Center at 351 Main St., Tonawanda, and the Early Childhood Kindness Center-Amherst, 785 Millersport Highway, Amherst.

Faith Yocum, president, has a background in manufacturing management. After getting laid off in 2009, she opened a child care facility that year and then closed it in 2013 after she donated a kidney and experienced long-term fatigue.