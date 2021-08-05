The Tralf is returning to downtown's Theater Place building

The Tralf, which moved into the building in 1982, will reopen next month and book shows through March 31, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The music hasn’t ended for The Tralf Music Hall after all.

Concert promoter Tom Barone, who operated the Tralf for more than 15 years, and Legacy Development have decided to bring back to entertainment venue to downtown Buffalo.

Legacy has scrapped plans to convert portions of the Theater Place building at 622 Main Street into 14 apartments. An expanded Tralf and 5,000-square-feet of office space are now planned instead, Frank Chinnici, Legacy president, said.

