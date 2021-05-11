The Tralf is closing its longtime Theater Place home, but it isn't gone for good

The Tralf announced via Facebook that it will cease producing shows in Theater Place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo’s Tralf Music Hall will close its longtime Theater Place home at the end of the month, but the venerable live music and comedy location will stay in the central business district.

The Tralf announced via Facebook that it will cease producing shows in Theater Place. But the Traf will open as an anchor tenant in Legacy Development’s series of buildings on Oak, Genesee and Ellicott streets.

“That’s our plan,” said Frank Chinnici, Legacy president.