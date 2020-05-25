The Second Reader Bookshop closes after 18 years on Hertel Avenue

'Unfortunately, these uncertain, pandemic times have made it too difficult to meet the demands of running our business.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After 18 years of business on Hertel Avenue, The Second Reader Bookshop announced that its doors are closed for good.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of The Second Reader Bookshop," it said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "Unfortunately, these uncertain, (COVID-19) pandemic times have made it too difficult to meet the demands of running our business."

The owners said they were not sure when or if there would be a closing sale, adding that it might depend on whether Erie County advanced to Phase 2 of the reopening process. A decision would be made in the coming weeks.

"It has been one of the great privileges of our lives to own & operate The Second Reader, and we'll forever value the many amazing people it's brought into our lives!" the post read.

"Eternal thanks to the Hertel Avenue community for giving our used bookshop a home for the past 18 years."

Earlier this month, another Hertel Avenue business, Pastry by Camille, announced that it would close permanently.

Pastry by Camille owner Camille Le Caër said his farewell to customers in a post saying, "Aurevoir Hertel Avenue, thank you all but I’ve come to a decision. Thanks to my staff, and all the foodies, May we meet again!"