The Riverfield is back in South Buffalo under the same family

Riverfields opened in the late 1970’s under the owner's Uncle Jimmy Hart and business partner Dennis Sullivan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last time John Otto Jr. ran around behind the bar at 865 Elk St., he was probably about 5 years old.

But that will change later this summer when Otto reopens the South Buffalo bar his family operated as Riverfields in the ‘70s and ‘80s, now to be called The Riverfield 865.

Vacant for the past 11 years, the building most recently housed Charlie O’Brien’s restaurant. Otto bought the property, which includes 1.1 acres adjacent to the Buffalo River, late last year for $175,000.