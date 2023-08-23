Walden Galleria chain restaurant completes renovations

Materese, who is also a partner in Melting Pot franchise sites in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Colorado Springs, invested $250,000 into the renovations.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After 16 years in business, the Melting Pot at the Walden Galleria has completed its first major renovation and reopened for business.

The renovation should allow the fondue-focused restaurant to put a bigger emphasis on bar business and group events, said franchisee Jim Materese.

“We opened up the bar, raised the height of the ceiling and made it open and inviting,” he said. “Our hope is to drive more bar traffic.”