The Grotto to transition to new ownership

The Grotto brings him back to the industry with a turnkey business. He’s planning to keep on the existing staff, including chef Richie Isaacs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Italian restaurant in downtown Buffalo is transitioning to new ownership.

Three years after opening the Grotto at 60-62 Niagara St., just off Niagara Square, Dean Puleo is selling the business to Eric Davis. The transition should be completed this spring.

Davis comes to the venture from a food background, most recently as a Pepperidge Farms bread route owner. In his younger days, he was a restaurant/pizzeria manager for several years until life took him in a different direction.