The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar

Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street.

Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.

It’s the second go for Mariani, who reopened Griffin’s Irish Pub earlier this year at 81 Abbott Road. But she says plans for The Front Porch were underway before the Griffin fell in her lap.