That's a wrap: 'Small Business Revolution' Fredonia filming is complete

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Remember back in the pre-coronavirus pandemic days when the Village of Fredonia won that competition to be in the next season of "Small Business Revolution" on Hulu?

After months of filming, they are finally all done, and the season will premiere this November.

At Wednesday night's meeting, Chautauqua County Legislator Christine Starks said a majority of the filming was done virtually, so you can expect it to look a lot different than other seasons.

2 On Your Side told you back in July that the show's hosts, Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman, have been helping the businesses virtually over Zoom.