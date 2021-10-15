Texas Roadhouse hosting hiring event on October 25

The company is also announcing tuition reimbursement program for workers getting a college degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — October 25 is National Hiring Day, and to celebrate Texas Roadhouse is holding hiring events at its Cheektowaga and Tonawanda locations.

Additionally, the company is announcing it will be offering tuition assistance to qualifying employees who are working towards getting a college degree.

People working for 30 hours or more weekly are eligible for $5,250 in reimbursement for classes at an accredited university. Workers will have to maintain a C average to qualify.

Interviews for the hiring event will be held in person. Applicants are asked to register online at the Texas Roadhouse website in advance.

Interviews will be scheduled for the hiring events on Monday, October 25.