BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side recently shared a report by Tesla, Inc. The report showed the solar installations by the company were way down in the second quarter of this year.

The company is saying that it's not a cause for concern in Western New York and it is still on track with the state for job creation.

2 On Your Side reached out to representatives from the state and the Tesla; both declined an interview.

The company did give 2 On Your Side the statement below.

"Tesla recently reported to ESD that 730 full-time personnel plus 43 contingent contractors/workers/vendors are working at the gigafactory located at RiverBend. Tesla is taking steps to broaden the products it makes at the Buffalo factory beyond its innovative solar panels to include electrical components for its batteries and its electric vehicle charging stations. New York State maintains ownership of the equipment and facility."

