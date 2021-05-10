Telehealth isn't going anywhere post-pandemic

Health experts attest to the convenience and effectiveness of telehealth in many health-care settings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Telehealth, a remote service with explosive growth during Covid-19, will continue to be an in-demand component of health care when social distance becomes a choice, not a requirement.

Health experts attest to the convenience and effectiveness of telehealth in many health-care settings. The support of state and federal governments and other payers and the increasing comfort level among patients will only ensure widespread acceptance, they said.

It seems widespread couldn’t get much higher than Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York’s reported 8,277% increase in telehealth claims from 2019 to 2020.