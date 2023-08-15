Taylor Devices reports record year for sales

The company, which employs 125 and makes shock and vibration controls for various industries, reported record sales of $40.2 million for the year that ended May 31, compared to $30.1 million the previous year.

Sales for industrial applications of products were up 85% for the year, according to the company's filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, though industrial only makes up about 10% of overall sales. Structural construction made up about 51% of sales and aerospace/defense made up about 39%.