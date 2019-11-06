BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees of Target looking to start a family will be looking forward to some new benefits being rolled out this month.

Starting June 30, Target will offer extended paid time off for employees welcoming a new child, either by birth, adoption, surrogacy, or foster placement.

The company will also provide 20 days of backup care in the event that school unexpectedly closes or a daycare provider cancels.

