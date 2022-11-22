Taquito Lindo expands with two more locations

Taquito Lindo opened its first site in June 2021 at 1849 Grand Island Blvd. on Grand Island, a former diner, with a menu that includes authentic Mexican street food.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Nearly 18 months after launching with its first site, Taquito Lindo Artisanal Tacos is expanding with two additional locations in Lewiston and Williamsville.

The Mexican restaurant has leases in place at Williamsville Place Plaza on Sheridan Drive, where it is renovating a former salon; and at 810 Center St. in the Village of Lewiston, a site vacated in late April when Griffon Gastropub moved to 115 S. Water St.

