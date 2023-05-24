Tap & Pour to bring self-pour trend to Cuba; Black Smoke Bourbon Bar sets soft opening date

Black Smoke Bourbon Bar has set a soft opening date of June 2.

CUBA, N.Y. — The self-pour trend is expanding into Cuba.

Tap & Pour LLC is planning an opening by July at 18 W. Main St. at a site that previously housed the Village Outlet and Stage II Bistro.

The Allegany County taproom will include 30 taps for local craft beer, cider, seltzers and wine, said owner Beth Knight, who will have help running the place from her daughter and her boyfriend.