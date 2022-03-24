Syracuse-based restaurant is now moving to Buffalo

Strong Hearts Buffalo is taking over the former Ru's Pierogi location on Niagara Street. They are expected to open this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Syracuse-based restaurant that closed its doors last year is packing up and moving here to Buffalo.

Strong Hearts Buffalo is taking over the former Ru's Pierogi location on Niagara Street. They serve vegan comfort food, according to their website, and say they are built upon the ethics of animal, earth and human liberation.

They are expected to open in the summer of 2022.

"There is a strong sense of community in Buffalo and we eagerly anticipate becoming an established part of it, much like we have done in Syracuse," Strong Hearts Buffalo said on Facebook.

"We love all Buffalo has to offer—yes, even the snow (C’mon, we're from Syracuse!)—and we are 100 percent all-in on making Strong Hearts Buffalo a success."