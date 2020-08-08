x
Suzy Q's Bar-B-Que Shack makes decision to close its doors

The Riverside neighborhood restaurant announced on Facebook that it was closing its doors after 18 years of business.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on a number of restaurants across Western New York.

On Saturday, Suzy Q's Bar-B-Que Shack announced on Facebook that it was closing its doors after 18 years of business.

"As this time has passed, we have come to the very difficult decision that we will be closing Suzy-Q’s Bar-B-Que Shack in its current form," the restaurant said in a post. "It is said that all good things must come to an end, and while this is the end of what we know, this is not the last you will hear of us."

The Riverside neighborhood restaurant was located on Niagara Street.

