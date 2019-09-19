BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remember the plans to bring in Jack Nicklaus to build golf courses in South Buffalo and Delaware Park?

Well, those plans are still in the works, and the man behind it, community activist Kevin Gaughan, spent Thursday morning trying to drum up support at a meeting of realtors.

The plans that also include a job training center in South Park are still short on the money they need.

"Think of the excitement of not only nationally but worldwide to have Jack Nicklaus and Frederick Law Olmsted and create recreation spaces in pastoral settings like no other in the world right here in our community. We're very excited about that," Gaughan said.

Gaughan's pitch is that the courses will help attract younger families to live nearby and that the job center will help underserved people in the city get work.

At the moment, there's still no timeline.

