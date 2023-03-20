Supply chain costs drive up price of Great Lakes Cheese project to $621M

The plant should be ready by early 2024. It will replace an aging facility in the Allegany County Town of Belvidere, where 230 people are employed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cost of Great Lakes Cheese Co.'s new Cattaraugus County plant, previously pegged at $500 million, has increased by more than 24%, thanks to rising supply chain and equipment costs.

Now coming in at $621 million, the project is the largest private-sector investment in Cattaraugus County and one of the largest in eight-county Western New York region. Great Lakes is building a 468,000-square-foot plant that traverses both the towns of Farmersville and Franklinville, along 224 acres on Route 16.

