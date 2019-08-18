SANBORN, N.Y. — For a lot of people, visiting the Sunflowers of Sanborn has become a must-do activity at the end of summer.

But the owner says that on Saturday night, several community members in some ways betrayed their trust.

The owners of the Sunflowers of Sanborn make it pretty clear: When the gates are closed, they’re closed. There are even signs to explain it.

But the owner says that didn’t keep dozens of people from climbing a wall to get on the grounds.

Owner Louise Brachmann said on Saturday they had to close the grounds because the heavy rain left the property unsafe for visitors.

Despite the closure, she says several people came to the fields while they were closed, stole and cut their flowers, and even broke the chain off their exit.

Louise says the trespassers left them with a mess to clean up. The worst part, she says, is feeling disrespected after putting so much work into the fields.

On Sunday morning, Louise took her concerns to Facebook. Since then, thousands of people have reacted to her post.

The owner tells us she knows the majority of customers do respect the fields, but they are working to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.

