GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The operator of Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island is adding a beach bar.

Sun of a Beach Bar will open in early May at the southern end of the boardwalk Monday through Wednesday nights in conjunction with a new volleyball league at the park.

Players and visitors will find beer and seltzers as well as sandwiches, finger foods and other snacks.