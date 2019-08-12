ALBANY, N.Y. — A new study finds adding a nickel deposit on wine and liquor in New York would help keep them out of the trash but increase the cost to retailers.

The Albany Times-Union reports that Rochester Institute of Technology's Pollution Prevention Institute's study completed in November looks at the cost of expanding New York's bottle deposit program.

The study estimates that it could cost New York's over 4,500 wine and liquor stores $36 million in costs.

RELATED: Push in Albany to allow alcohol sales at movie theaters

RELATED: Capitol Watch: Bills-in-limbo test Cuomo’s liberal politics

RELATED: Niagara County opposes New York bail reforms