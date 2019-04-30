BUFFALO, N.Y. — Manufacturers in Western New York are estimated to need thousands of new employees in the coming years, and on Monday, 2 On Your Side got a closer look at why those types of jobs can be harder to fill.

The Jobs With Justice Education Fund did a study on the lack of diversity in manufacturing here in Buffalo.

The study cited poor access to public transit, drug testing, and myths about long-term stability.

The group spoke with unions, businesses, and government agencies to help repair some of the negatives found in its study.

Jobs With Justice said things such as the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo are the kinds of programs that lead to more quality candidates for manufacturing jobs.

