x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Study: Buying a home? Buffalo is the sixth best place to do that in the U.S.

Buffalo’s metro population is about 1.16 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau one-year 2022 American Community Survey data.
Buffalo skyline (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo likes to tout its affordable cost of living, but when it comes to housing prices, there's plenty of competition.

Five other metro areas beat out Buffalo for the least expensive home prices in the country, based on price per square foot, according to a recent study by Home Bay, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate.

The study uses numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau's Characteristics of New Housing Report from July 2023 to analyze the 50 most-populous cities in the country. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Events for WNY Beer Week flowing until September 30th

Before You Leave, Check This Out