Study: Buying a home? Buffalo is the sixth best place to do that in the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo likes to tout its affordable cost of living, but when it comes to housing prices, there's plenty of competition.
Five other metro areas beat out Buffalo for the least expensive home prices in the country, based on price per square foot, according to a recent study by Home Bay, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate.
The study uses numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau's Characteristics of New Housing Report from July 2023 to analyze the 50 most-populous cities in the country. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.