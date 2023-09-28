Study: Buying a home? Buffalo is the sixth best place to do that in the U.S.

Buffalo’s metro population is about 1.16 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau one-year 2022 American Community Survey data.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo likes to tout its affordable cost of living, but when it comes to housing prices, there's plenty of competition.

Five other metro areas beat out Buffalo for the least expensive home prices in the country, based on price per square foot, according to a recent study by Home Bay, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate.