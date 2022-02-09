Steve's Clam Bar & Pizza Pub takes over former Bocce site on Hertel

Expo Micro Food Hall and Bocce Club Pizza on Hertel were replaced two weeks ago by Steve’s Clam Bar and Pizza Pub.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hertel Avenue bar/restaurant has changed hands, but that doesn’t mean the business has closed.

That’s the message Dan Yablon is trying to get out to customers as a transition continues at 1488 Hertel Ave., where Expo Micro Food Hall and Bocce Club Pizza on Hertel were replaced two weeks ago by Steve’s Clam Bar and Pizza Pub.