Steve's Clam Bar & Pizza Pub takes over former Bocce site on Hertel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hertel Avenue bar/restaurant has changed hands, but that doesn’t mean the business has closed.
That’s the message Dan Yablon is trying to get out to customers as a transition continues at 1488 Hertel Ave., where Expo Micro Food Hall and Bocce Club Pizza on Hertel were replaced two weeks ago by Steve’s Clam Bar and Pizza Pub.
It’s the start of something new for Yablon, who bought Steve’s Clam Bar in 2020. He brings 12 years’ experience in Western New York restaurants, including prior stints with Sophia’s, Amici Ristorante, Black Sheep and Texas Roadhouse Grill.