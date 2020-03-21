ELMA, N.Y. — Looking for work? Steuben Foods and Elmhurst Dairy are currently hiring.

Julie Senko, president of Steuben Foods and Elmhurst 1925, says both companies are responding through actions, resources and compassion as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world.

Senko added that many people rely on the products they produce, and they are focused on continuing to service the community, to the best of their ability, without interruption.

Due to high demand, Steuben Foods and Elmhurst Dairy are currently hiring all positions.

