Steelbound Brewery & Distillery plans $5M expansion in Ellicottville, plus three new partnerships

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — A Southern Tier brewery/distillery is readying a $5 million expansion in Ellicottville while finalizing partnership agreements that will take it into three additional markets, two of them right on Lake Erie.

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery expects to break ground this year on a 10,000-square-foot addition of its existing restaurant/brewery on Route 219 in Ellicottville for a 60-barrel brewhouse equipped with fermentation tanks to accommodate 120 barrels; plus a new 20,000-square-foot barrel house distillery out back with room for 2,000 barrels.