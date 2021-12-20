Starbucks responds to the votes to unionize a corporate-owned store in WNY

The company's executive vice president for North America sent a letter to all employees Monday saying that Starbucks plans to negotiate in good faith.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starbucks has now responded to the votes here in Western New York to unionize a corporate-owned store for the first time.

The company's executive vice president for North America sent a letter to all employees Monday saying that Starbucks plans to negotiate in good faith with the workers at the Elmwood store.

Roseann Williams said that in the letter Starbucks stated that it doesn't want a union between the company and employees, it will respect the legal process.

Workers in Hamburg voted against unionizing and a third vote in Cheektowaga is being challenged in court.