BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a new coffee shop in Williamsville.

Starbucks opened a new location at the corner of Main Street and South Forest Road.

The store is replacing the old one that was once there, but now it has a drive-thru.

The new location also has a meeting room that you can book in advance.

