Starbucks employees protest shift supervisor's firing

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Starbucks employees from the Delaware-Chippewa store rallied together on Saturday after they say a worker was fired for union organizing.

Allegra Anastasi was fired Friday morning after working as a shift supervisor at the store for eight years. Workers walked off in protest of the decision.

Starbucks said Anastasi was fired for being late to a shift. According to Starbucks Workers United, it was because of her work with the union.

Anastasi said everyone deserves security and stability in their job.

"It's really disheartening," Anastasi said. "It's really sad to see all that go, but I'm really happy that everyone's fighting for me, and we can get this started and continue the movement."

State Senator Tim Kennedy joined the picket line on Saturday to show his support of the union.

Starbucks is currently facing over 200 labor law violations in Western New York after being charged by the national labor relations board.