Starbucks employees in Amherst go on 1-day strike

The striking workers at the Niagara Falls Boulevard store said their working conditions are unsuitable.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Starbucks employees on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst went on a one-day strike on Saturday.

The action came one day after a massive win for the union.

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday issued an official complaint against Starbucks, alleging they have committed hundreds of federal labor law violations in Western New York.

Buffalo's NLRB regional director says the chain has issued retaliatory terminations, closed pro-union stores, and used unlawful threats and intimidation tactics.

The board is now demanding full reinstatement and back pay for at least six workers who were allegedly fired for union organizing. If they don't comply, Starbucks could face federal charges.

The striking workers on Saturday said they have faced union-busting tactics for months.

"It was not only important for me that my co-workers didn't have to work in those conditions, but it's also important that Saturday is such a big day in business for Starbucks," according to Victoria Conklin, who is a shift supervisor at the Niagara Falls Boulevard location in Amherst.

"It's important for us to let them know that we will not be treated like this, and it's clear that Starbucks really only cares about profits, so by walking out on one of the busiest days of the week, it really shows them that we need to come before the money."

